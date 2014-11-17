Nov 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.18 percent on Monday compared with 8.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/12/14) 39.00/40.50 07.69/07.99 07.85/08.15 2M(20/01/15) 81.75/83.50 07.80/07.97 08.01/08.18 3M(20/02/15) 122.25/124.00 07.78/07.89 08.02/08.13 6M(19/05/15) 237.75/239.75 07.77/07.84 08.12/08.18 1Y(19/11/15) 462.50/464.50 07.50/07.53 08.11/08.14 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.6780 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)