Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/12/14) 42.00/43.50 07.75/08.03 07.91/08.19 2M(20/01/15) 80.50/82.25 07.79/07.96 08.00/08.17 3M(20/02/15) 120.50/122.25 07.73/07.85 07.97/08.09 6M(20/05/15) 235.00/237.00 07.67/07.73 08.01/08.08 1Y(20/11/15) 453.50/455.50 07.34/07.37 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8080 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.