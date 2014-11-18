Nov 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.08 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.18 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/12/14) 42.00/43.50 07.75/08.03 07.91/08.19
2M(20/01/15) 80.50/82.25 07.79/07.96 08.00/08.17
3M(20/02/15) 120.50/122.25 07.73/07.85 07.97/08.09
6M(20/05/15) 235.00/237.00 07.67/07.73 08.01/08.08
1Y(20/11/15) 453.50/455.50 07.34/07.37 07.95/07.98
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8080 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
