Nov 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.01 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/12/14) 40.50/42.00 07.71/08.00 07.87/08.16 2M(21/01/15) 80.25/82.00 07.77/07.94 07.98/08.15 3M(23/02/15) 122.50/124.25 07.69/07.80 07.93/08.04 6M(21/05/15) 233.25/235.25 07.61/07.67 07.95/08.01 1Y(23/11/15) 452.50/454.50 07.28/07.31 07.89/07.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8280 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)