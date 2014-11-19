Nov 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.01 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.08 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.07 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/12/14) 40.50/42.00 07.71/08.00 07.87/08.16
2M(21/01/15) 80.25/82.00 07.77/07.94 07.98/08.15
3M(23/02/15) 122.50/124.25 07.69/07.80 07.93/08.04
6M(21/05/15) 233.25/235.25 07.61/07.67 07.95/08.01
1Y(23/11/15) 452.50/454.50 07.28/07.31 07.89/07.92
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8280 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)