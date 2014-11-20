Nov 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.01 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.01 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.08 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/12/14) 39.50/40.75 07.74/07.98 07.90/08.14
2M(27/01/15) 85.00/86.75 07.81/07.97 08.02/08.18
3M(24/02/15) 120.75/122.50 07.71/07.83 07.95/08.07
6M(26/05/15) 236.75/238.75 07.60/07.67 07.95/08.01
1Y(24/11/15) 453.25/455.25 07.30/07.33 07.91/07.94
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1044 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)