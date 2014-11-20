Nov 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.01 percent on Thursday compared with 8.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/12/14) 39.50/40.75 07.74/07.98 07.90/08.14 2M(27/01/15) 85.00/86.75 07.81/07.97 08.02/08.18 3M(24/02/15) 120.75/122.50 07.71/07.83 07.95/08.07 6M(26/05/15) 236.75/238.75 07.60/07.67 07.95/08.01 1Y(24/11/15) 453.25/455.25 07.30/07.33 07.91/07.94 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1044 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)