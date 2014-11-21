Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.10 percent on Friday compared with 8.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/14) 41.00/42.50 07.80/08.09 07.96/08.25 2M(27/01/15) 84.00/85.75 07.87/08.03 08.08/08.24 3M(25/02/15) 121.25/123.00 07.78/07.89 08.02/08.13 6M(26/05/15) 237.25/239.25 07.69/07.76 08.04/08.10 1Y(27/11/15) 457.25/459.25 07.35/07.38 07.97/08.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8505 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)