Nov 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on Monday compared with 8.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/14) 39.00/40.50 07.68/07.98 07.84/08.13 2M(27/01/15) 82.25/84.00 07.84/08.00 08.05/08.21 3M(26/02/15) 121.00/122.75 07.77/07.88 08.01/08.13 6M(26/05/15) 236.50/238.50 07.72/07.78 08.06/08.13 1Y(27/11/15) 458.25/460.25 07.40/07.43 08.01/08.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7798 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)