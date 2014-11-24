Nov 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on
Monday compared with 8.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(26/12/14) 39.00/40.50 07.68/07.98 07.84/08.13
2M(27/01/15) 82.25/84.00 07.84/08.00 08.05/08.21
3M(26/02/15) 121.00/122.75 07.77/07.88 08.01/08.13
6M(26/05/15) 236.50/238.50 07.72/07.78 08.06/08.13
1Y(27/11/15) 458.25/460.25 07.40/07.43 08.01/08.04
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7798 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
