Nov 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.04 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.13 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(31/12/14) 42.50/43.75 07.59/07.82 07.75/07.97
2M(30/01/15) 82.50/84.25 07.72/07.88 07.93/08.09
3M(27/02/15) 118.50/120.25 07.68/07.79 07.92/08.03
6M(29/05/15) 235.50/237.50 07.63/07.69 07.97/08.04
1Y(30/11/15) 455.00/457.00 07.31/07.34 07.92/07.96
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9195 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
