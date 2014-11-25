Nov 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.04 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/12/14) 42.50/43.75 07.59/07.82 07.75/07.97 2M(30/01/15) 82.50/84.25 07.72/07.88 07.93/08.09 3M(27/02/15) 118.50/120.25 07.68/07.79 07.92/08.03 6M(29/05/15) 235.50/237.50 07.63/07.69 07.97/08.04 1Y(30/11/15) 455.00/457.00 07.31/07.34 07.92/07.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9195 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)