Nov 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.06 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/12/14) 42.75/44.00 07.64/07.87 07.80/08.03 2M(30/01/15) 83.00/84.75 07.77/07.94 07.98/08.15 3M(27/02/15) 118.75/120.50 07.70/07.81 07.94/08.06 6M(29/05/15) 236.00/238.00 07.65/07.72 08.00/08.06 1Y(30/11/15) 457.50/459.50 07.35/07.39 07.97/08.00 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8658 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)