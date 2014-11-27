Nov 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.05 percent on Thursday compared with 8.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/01/15) 41.50/43.00 07.65/07.93 07.81/08.09 2M(02/02/15) 82.75/84.25 07.75/07.89 07.96/08.10 3M(02/03/15) 118.75/120.25 07.70/07.80 07.94/08.04 6M(01/06/15) 235.75/237.75 07.64/07.71 07.99/08.05 1Y(01/12/15) 453.25/455.25 07.33/07.36 07.94/07.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)