Nov 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.81 percent on Friday compared with 8.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.89 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/01/15) 39.75/41.00 07.55/07.79 07.71/07.95 2M(02/02/15) 80.50/82.00 07.65/07.79 07.85/08.00 3M(02/03/15) 115.25/117.00 07.54/07.66 07.78/07.90 6M(02/06/15) 228.75/230.75 07.40/07.47 07.75/07.81 1Y(02/12/15) 436.00/438.00 07.04/07.07 07.65/07.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9736 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)