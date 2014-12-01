Dec 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.79 percent on
Monday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.93 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/01/15) 42.00/43.50 07.48/07.74 07.64/07.90
2M(03/02/15) 80.25/82.00 07.60/07.77 07.81/07.97
3M(03/03/15) 115.00/116.75 07.51/07.62 07.75/07.86
6M(03/06/15) 228.75/230.75 07.38/07.45 07.73/07.79
1Y(03/12/15) 435.00/437.00 07.00/07.03 07.61/07.64
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1377 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
