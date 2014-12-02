Dec 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.75 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.79 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.95 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/01/15) 41.25/42.75 07.60/07.87 07.76/08.04
2M(04/02/15) 80.50/82.25 07.65/07.82 07.86/08.02
3M(04/03/15) 115.00/117.00 07.53/07.66 07.77/07.90
6M(04/06/15) 226.75/228.75 07.34/07.41 07.69/07.75
1Y(04/12/15) 429.25/431.25 06.93/06.96 07.54/07.58
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9255 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
