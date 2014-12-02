Dec 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.75 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.79 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/01/15) 41.25/42.75 07.60/07.87 07.76/08.04 2M(04/02/15) 80.50/82.25 07.65/07.82 07.86/08.02 3M(04/03/15) 115.00/117.00 07.53/07.66 07.77/07.90 6M(04/06/15) 226.75/228.75 07.34/07.41 07.69/07.75 1Y(04/12/15) 429.25/431.25 06.93/06.96 07.54/07.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9255 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)