Dec 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.87 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.03 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/01/15) 40.50/42.00 07.71/07.99 07.87/08.15 2M(05/02/15) 81.25/83.00 07.73/07.90 07.93/08.10 3M(05/03/15) 116.00/118.00 07.60/07.73 07.84/07.98 6M(05/06/15) 230.25/232.25 07.46/07.53 07.80/07.87 1Y(07/12/15) 441.00/443.00 07.09/07.12 07.71/07.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8866 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)