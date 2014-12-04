Dec 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.94 percent on Thursday compared with 7.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/01/15) 40.75/42.25 07.75/08.04 07.91/08.20 2M(09/02/15) 83.00/84.75 07.77/07.94 07.98/08.14 3M(09/03/15) 118.00/120.00 07.65/07.78 07.89/08.02 6M(08/06/15) 232.25/234.25 07.53/07.59 07.87/07.94 1Y(08/12/15) 442.50/444.50 07.15/07.18 07.78/07.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8771 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)