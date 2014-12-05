India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 7.93 pct Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on Friday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/01/15) 41.00/42.25 07.80/08.04 07.97/08.20 2M(09/02/15) 81.75/83.50 07.78/07.95 07.99/08.15 3M(09/03/15) 116.75/118.50 07.65/07.77 07.90/08.01 6M(09/06/15) 232.00/234.00 07.52/07.59 07.87/07.93 1Y(09/12/15) 440.75/442.75 07.13/07.16 07.75/07.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8535 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)