India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 7.93 pct
Dec 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.93 percent on
Friday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/01/15) 41.00/42.25 07.80/08.04 07.97/08.20
2M(09/02/15) 81.75/83.50 07.78/07.95 07.99/08.15
3M(09/03/15) 116.75/118.50 07.65/07.77 07.90/08.01
6M(09/06/15) 232.00/234.00 07.52/07.59 07.87/07.93
1Y(09/12/15) 440.75/442.75 07.13/07.16 07.75/07.78
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8535 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)