Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.89 percent on Monday compared with 7.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/01/15) 43.75/45.00 07.81/08.04 07.98/08.20 2M(10/02/15) 81.50/83.00 07.75/07.89 07.96/08.10 3M(10/03/15) 116.00/118.00 07.60/07.73 07.84/07.97 6M(10/06/15) 230.50/232.50 07.46/07.53 07.82/07.89 1Y(10/12/15) 437.25/439.25 07.06/07.09 07.72/07.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9253 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)