Dec 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.89 percent on
Monday compared with 7.93 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/01/15) 43.75/45.00 07.81/08.04 07.98/08.20
2M(10/02/15) 81.50/83.00 07.75/07.89 07.96/08.10
3M(10/03/15) 116.00/118.00 07.60/07.73 07.84/07.97
6M(10/06/15) 230.50/232.50 07.46/07.53 07.82/07.89
1Y(10/12/15) 437.25/439.25 07.06/07.09 07.72/07.75
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9253 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
