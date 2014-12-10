Dec 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.87 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.87 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/01/15) 41.25/42.75 07.84/08.13 08.00/08.29 2M(12/02/15) 81.50/83.25 07.74/07.91 07.96/08.12 3M(12/03/15) 116.00/117.75 07.59/07.71 07.84/07.96 6M(12/06/15) 230.25/232.25 07.45/07.52 07.81/07.87 1Y(14/12/15) 437.75/439.75 07.03/07.06 07.68/07.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9500 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)