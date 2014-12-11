Dec 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.71 percent on Thursday compared with 7.71 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/01/15) 41.00/42.50 07.76/08.04 07.92/08.21 2M(18/02/15) 84.25/86.00 07.61/07.76 07.82/07.98 3M(16/03/15) 115.75/117.50 07.46/07.58 07.71/07.82 6M(15/06/15) 226.25/228.25 07.29/07.36 07.65/07.71 1Y(15/12/15) 428.25/430.25 06.88/06.92 07.53/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2059 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)