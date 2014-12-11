US STOCKS-Amazon, Alphabet drive Nasdaq to record high
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.64 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.55/6.70 3 YEARS 6.49/6.64 4 YEARS 6.52/6.67 5 YEARS 6.55/6.70 7 YEARS 6.51/6.81 10 YEARS 6.51/6.81 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct (Updates to open)
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.