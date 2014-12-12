Dec 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on Friday compared with 7.71 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/01/15) 41.00/42.25 07.73/07.97 07.90/08.13 2M(18/02/15) 82.25/84.00 07.51/07.67 07.73/07.89 3M(16/03/15) 113.25/115.25 07.36/07.49 07.61/07.74 6M(16/06/15) 224.75/226.75 07.22/07.28 07.58/07.64 1Y(16/12/15) 425.50/427.50 06.81/06.85 07.47/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4422 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)