Dec 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.64 percent on
Friday compared with 7.71 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/01/15) 41.00/42.25 07.73/07.97 07.90/08.13
2M(18/02/15) 82.25/84.00 07.51/07.67 07.73/07.89
3M(16/03/15) 113.25/115.25 07.36/07.49 07.61/07.74
6M(16/06/15) 224.75/226.75 07.22/07.28 07.58/07.64
1Y(16/12/15) 425.50/427.50 06.81/06.85 07.47/07.50
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4422 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
