Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.39 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/01/15) 44.50/46.00 07.76/08.02 07.93/08.19 2M(18/02/15) 80.50/82.25 07.47/07.64 07.69/07.85 3M(18/03/15) 113.75/115.50 07.27/07.39 07.53/07.64 6M(18/06/15) 224.00/226.00 07.08/07.15 07.44/07.50 1Y(18/12/15) 424.25/426.25 06.69/06.72 07.34/07.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4135 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)