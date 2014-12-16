Dec 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.39 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/01/15) 44.50/46.00 07.76/08.02 07.93/08.19
2M(18/02/15) 80.50/82.25 07.47/07.64 07.69/07.85
3M(18/03/15) 113.75/115.50 07.27/07.39 07.53/07.64
6M(18/06/15) 224.00/226.00 07.08/07.15 07.44/07.50
1Y(18/12/15) 424.25/426.25 06.69/06.72 07.34/07.37
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4135 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
