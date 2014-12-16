Dec 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps)
for three years was 6.52 percent on Tuesday
TENOR BID/OFFER
2 YEARS 6.40/6.55
3 YEARS 6.37/6.52
4 YEARS 6.44/6.58
5 YEARS 6.46/6.61
7 YEARS 6.42/6.72
10 YEARS 6.42/6.72
The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of
the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The
floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels
double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter
key.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)