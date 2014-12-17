Dec 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.49 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.63 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/01/15) 43.75/45.25 07.85/08.12 08.02/08.29 2M(20/02/15) 82.50/84.25 07.52/07.68 07.73/07.89 3M(19/03/15) 114.75/116.75 07.32/07.45 07.57/07.70 6M(19/06/15) 224.00/226.00 07.07/07.13 07.43/07.49 1Y(21/12/15) 425.00/427.00 06.65/06.68 07.30/07.33 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.5813 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)