Dec 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.50 percent on Thursday compared with 7.49 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.50 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/01/15) 41.75/43.00 07.76/08.00 07.93/08.17 2M(23/02/15) 81.50/83.50 07.46/07.64 07.67/07.86 3M(23/03/15) 115.00/117.00 07.29/07.41 07.54/07.67 6M(22/06/15) 223.25/225.25 07.07/07.13 07.43/07.50 1Y(22/12/15) 421.25/423.25 06.65/06.68 07.31/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3161 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)