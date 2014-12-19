Dec 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.52 percent on Friday compared with 7.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/01/15) 41.25/42.75 07.70/07.98 07.87/08.15 2M(23/02/15) 80.00/81.75 07.47/07.63 07.68/07.85 3M(23/03/15) 113.50/115.25 07.30/07.41 07.56/07.67 6M(23/06/15) 223.00/225.00 07.09/07.15 07.46/07.52 1Y(23/12/15) 420.25/422.25 06.66/06.70 07.33/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.0670 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)