Dec 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Monday compared with 7.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.23 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/15) 46.00/47.25 07.82/08.03 07.99/08.20 2M(24/02/15) 80.75/82.25 07.52/07.66 07.74/07.88 3M(24/03/15) 114.25/116.00 07.33/07.45 07.60/07.71 6M(24/06/15) 224.75/226.75 07.13/07.20 07.51/07.57 1Y(28/12/15) 428.00/430.00 06.70/06.73 07.38/07.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.1757 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)