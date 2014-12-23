Dec 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/01/15) 43.25/44.75 07.78/08.04 07.95/08.22 2M(26/02/15) 81.00/82.75 07.52/07.68 07.74/07.90 3M(26/03/15) 115.00/116.75 07.35/07.46 07.61/07.73 6M(26/06/15) 227.50/229.50 07.19/07.25 07.57/07.63 1Y(28/12/15) 429.25/431.25 06.73/06.76 07.41/07.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4475 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)