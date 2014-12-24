Dec 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.70 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/01/15) 42.00/43.25 07.79/08.02 07.96/08.20 2M(27/02/15) 78.75/80.50 07.55/07.72 07.77/07.94 3M(30/03/15) 117.00/118.75 07.39/07.51 07.66/07.77 6M(29/06/15) 229.75/231.75 07.26/07.32 07.64/07.70 1Y(29/12/15) 430.50/432.50 06.78/06.82 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4614 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)