US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Dec 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.51 percent on Friday compared with 7.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.65 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/15) 40.50/42.00 07.49/07.77 07.67/07.94 2M(27/02/15) 75.25/77.00 07.32/07.49 07.54/07.71 3M(30/03/15) 113.25/115.00 07.22/07.33 07.48/07.59 6M(30/06/15) 224.25/226.25 07.07/07.13 07.44/07.51 1Y(30/12/15) 421.50/423.50 06.62/06.66 07.30/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829