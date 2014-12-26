Dec 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.51 percent on Friday compared with 7.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.65 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/15) 40.50/42.00 07.49/07.77 07.67/07.94 2M(27/02/15) 75.25/77.00 07.32/07.49 07.54/07.71 3M(30/03/15) 113.25/115.00 07.22/07.33 07.48/07.59 6M(30/06/15) 224.25/226.25 07.07/07.13 07.44/07.51 1Y(30/12/15) 421.50/423.50 06.62/06.66 07.30/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)