Dec 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on Monday compared with 7.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.76 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/01/15) 39.25/40.50 07.50/07.74 07.67/07.91 2M(27/02/15) 74.50/76.25 07.37/07.54 07.59/07.76 3M(31/03/15) 113.75/115.50 07.25/07.36 07.51/07.62 6M(30/06/15) 224.75/226.50 07.12/07.18 07.50/07.55 1Y(31/12/15) 423.25/425.25 06.65/06.68 07.33/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.6539 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)