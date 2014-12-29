US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; S&P, Dow drift
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates prices, changes comment, byline)
Dec 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.40 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.30/6.40 3 YEARS 6.30/6.40 4 YEARS 6.33/6.43 5 YEARS 6.39/6.49 7 YEARS 6.30/6.60 10 YEARS 6.30/6.60 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates prices, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK, April 27 The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by results-related gains in Comcast, PayPal and Intuit, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed.