Dec 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.04 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/02/15) 40.50/42.00 07.48/07.76 07.65/07.93 2M(02/03/15) 76.25/78.25 07.40/07.59 07.62/07.82 3M(06/04/15) 125.75/127.75 07.66/07.78 07.92/08.05 6M(02/07/15) 227.25/229.25 07.19/07.25 07.56/07.63 1Y(04/01/16) 429.75/431.75 06.70/06.74 07.38/07.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.7498 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.