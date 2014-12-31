Dec 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.80 percent on
Wednesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.66 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/02/15) 40.75/42.00 07.58/07.81 07.75/07.98
2M(02/03/15) 77.00/78.75 07.52/07.69 07.74/07.91
3M(06/04/15) 128.25/130.00 07.86/07.97 08.13/08.24
6M(02/07/15) 231.00/233.00 07.36/07.42 07.74/07.80
1Y(04/01/16) 435.25/437.25 06.84/06.87 07.52/07.55
Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3315 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)