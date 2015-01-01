Jan 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.74 percent on Thursday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.66 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/02/15) 40.50/42.00 07.53/07.81 07.71/07.98 2M(05/03/15) 76.75/78.50 07.50/07.67 07.72/07.89 3M(06/04/15) 124.00/126.00 07.85/07.98 08.12/08.25 6M(06/07/15) 230.25/232.25 07.29/07.36 07.67/07.74 1Y(05/01/16) 429.50/431.50 06.78/06.81 07.46/07.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3213 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 31-Dec-2014. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)