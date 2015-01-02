Jan 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on Friday compared with 7.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/02/15) 41.25/42.75 07.67/07.95 07.85/08.12 2M(09/03/15) 82.00/83.75 07.63/07.79 07.85/08.01 3M(06/04/15) 123.75/125.50 07.93/08.04 08.19/08.31 6M(06/07/15) 231.25/233.25 07.37/07.43 07.75/07.82 1Y(06/01/16) 433.75/435.75 06.85/06.89 07.54/07.57 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.2878 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)