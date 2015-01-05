Jan 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.82 percent on Monday compared with 7.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.90 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/02/15) 43.75/45.25 07.63/07.90 07.81/08.07 2M(09/03/15) 80.25/82.00 07.58/07.74 07.80/07.96 3M(07/04/15) 123.50/125.25 07.90/08.01 08.16/08.28 6M(07/07/15) 231.75/233.75 07.37/07.44 07.75/07.82 1Y(07/01/16) 437.75/439.75 06.91/06.94 07.59/07.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3888 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)