Jan 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.84 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.82 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.18 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/02/15) 42.50/44.00 07.65/07.92 07.82/08.09 2M(09/03/15) 79.00/80.75 07.58/07.75 07.80/07.97 3M(08/04/15) 123.50/125.25 07.90/08.01 08.16/08.27 6M(08/07/15) 232.50/234.50 07.40/07.46 07.78/07.84 1Y(08/01/16) 438.50/440.50 06.92/06.95 07.60/07.63 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.3850 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)