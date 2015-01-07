Jan 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.79 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/02/15) 41.00/42.50 07.61/07.89 07.78/08.06 2M(09/03/15) 77.75/79.25 07.58/07.73 07.80/07.95 3M(09/04/15) 122.50/124.25 07.83/07.94 08.09/08.20 6M(09/07/15) 231.25/233.25 07.35/07.41 07.73/07.79 1Y(11/01/16) 434.50/436.50 06.81/06.84 07.49/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 63.4495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)