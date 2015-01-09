Jan 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.95 percent on Friday compared with 7.85 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/02/15) 40.75/42.00 07.69/07.93 07.86/08.10 2M(13/03/15) 77.25/78.75 07.66/07.81 07.88/08.03 3M(13/04/15) 122.00/124.00 07.93/08.06 08.19/08.32 6M(13/07/15) 232.25/234.25 07.51/07.57 07.89/07.95 1Y(13/01/16) 435.50/437.50 06.98/07.01 07.66/07.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3953 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)