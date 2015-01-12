Jan 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.97 percent on Monday compared with 7.95 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/02/15) 45.75/47.00 07.68/07.89 07.85/08.06 2M(16/03/15) 79.25/80.75 07.63/07.77 07.85/07.99 3M(15/04/15) 122.75/124.50 07.92/08.03 08.18/08.29 6M(14/07/15) 232.00/234.00 07.53/07.59 07.90/07.97 1Y(14/01/16) 435.25/437.25 07.00/07.03 07.68/07.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)