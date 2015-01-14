Jan 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.94 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.92 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.29 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/02/15) 43.50/44.75 07.74/07.96 07.91/08.14 2M(16/03/15) 77.00/78.75 07.66/07.84 07.89/08.06 3M(16/04/15) 122.00/124.00 07.96/08.09 08.22/08.35 6M(16/07/15) 231.00/233.00 07.49/07.56 07.87/07.94 1Y(19/01/16) 436.50/438.50 06.97/07.00 07.64/07.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1530 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)