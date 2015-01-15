Jan 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.72 percent on Thursday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/15) 39.75/41.00 07.58/07.82 07.75/07.99 2M(20/03/15) 75.75/77.25 07.59/07.74 07.81/07.96 3M(20/04/15) 118.75/120.75 07.80/07.93 08.06/08.19 6M(20/07/15) 223.00/225.00 07.28/07.35 07.66/07.72 1Y(20/01/16) 421.00/423.00 06.82/06.85 07.48/07.52 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.7588 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)