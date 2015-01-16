Jan 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on Friday compared with 7.72 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/15) 39.50/41.00 07.51/07.80 07.69/07.97 2M(20/03/15) 74.50/76.25 07.45/07.62 07.67/07.84 3M(20/04/15) 118.25/120.25 07.75/07.88 08.01/08.14 6M(20/07/15) 221.25/223.25 07.21/07.27 07.58/07.65 1Y(20/01/16) 415.25/417.25 06.71/06.74 07.37/07.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8933 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)