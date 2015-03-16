Mar 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.14 percent on Monday compared with 8.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.50 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/04/15) 50.50/51.75 08.89/09.11 09.07/09.29 2M(18/05/15) 86.50/88.25 08.24/08.41 08.47/08.63 3M(18/06/15) 125.75/127.50 07.94/08.05 08.22/08.33 6M(18/09/15) 242.25/244.25 07.65/07.71 08.07/08.14 1Y(18/03/16) 452.00/454.00 07.18/07.21 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.8215 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)