Mar 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.11 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/04/15) 48.50/50.00 08.82/09.10 09.01/09.28 2M(19/05/15) 85.75/87.50 08.18/08.35 08.41/08.58 3M(19/06/15) 124.75/126.50 07.89/08.01 08.17/08.28 6M(21/09/15) 243.50/245.50 07.62/07.68 08.05/08.11 1Y(21/03/16) 453.25/455.25 07.17/07.20 07.95/07.98 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6920 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)