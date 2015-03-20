Mar 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.35 percent on Friday compared with 8.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/04/15) 47.25/48.75 08.90/09.19 09.08/09.36 2M(26/05/15) 89.75/91.50 08.32/08.48 08.55/08.71 3M(24/06/15) 127.50/129.25 08.09/08.21 08.37/08.48 6M(24/09/15) 248.00/250.00 07.87/07.94 08.29/08.35 1Y(24/03/16) 468.00/470.00 07.47/07.50 08.23/08.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.4923 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)