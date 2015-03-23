Mar 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.43 percent on Monday compared with 8.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/04/15) 50.50/51.50 08.97/09.14 09.14/09.32 2M(26/05/15) 88.75/90.25 08.39/08.53 08.62/08.76 3M(25/06/15) 128.00/130.00 08.15/08.28 08.43/08.56 6M(28/09/15) 253.75/255.75 07.95/08.01 08.37/08.43 1Y(28/03/16) 473.50/475.50 07.52/07.55 08.27/08.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2879 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)