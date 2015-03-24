Mar 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.63 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/04/15) 49.75/51.00 09.12/09.35 09.30/09.53 2M(26/05/15) 89.25/91.00 08.59/08.75 08.81/08.98 3M(26/06/15) 131.25/133.00 08.37/08.48 08.65/08.76 6M(28/09/15) 258.25/260.25 08.15/08.21 08.57/08.63 1Y(28/03/16) 483.75/485.75 07.71/07.75 08.47/08.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1988 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)