Mar 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.67 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/04/15) 49.00/50.50 09.25/09.54 09.43/09.72 2M(27/05/15) 90.50/92.00 08.69/08.83 08.91/09.06 3M(29/06/15) 135.75/137.50 08.46/08.56 08.73/08.84 6M(28/09/15) 258.75/260.75 08.19/08.25 08.61/08.67 1Y(28/03/16) 483.00/485.00 07.71/07.74 08.47/08.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.3419 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.