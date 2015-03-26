Mar 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.59 percent on Thursday compared with 8.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/04/15) 50.00/51.25 09.39/09.63 09.58/09.81 2M(29/05/15) 90.25/91.50 08.76/08.88 08.99/09.11 3M(30/06/15) 133.00/134.50 08.42/08.51 08.70/08.80 6M(30/09/15) 256.00/258.00 08.10/08.17 08.53/08.59 1Y(30/03/16) 477.25/479.25 07.59/07.63 08.36/08.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.6728 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)